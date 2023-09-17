Osun Govt Alleges Sabotage Over Averted Plane Crash Involving Adeleke 

The Osun State Government is alleging sabotage in the averted aircraft accident involving Governor Ademola Adeleke.

A statement from Governor Adeleke’s spokesman Olawale Rasheed claimed that the engine of the aircraft carrying his principal and some of the Osun leader’s aides was tampered with.

“Contrary to the claim by the hanger owner that birds’ nests caused the incident, birds’ nests are made with straws not bidding wires as in this case,” he said Sunday.

“According to him, the near-fatal incident was averted shortly after boarding and less than two minutes after the commencement of taxing on the tarmac.”

READ ALSO: Ondo Commissioner Attacked, Hospitalised Over Palliatives Distribution

“An early warning noise from the engines immediately prompted the pilots to direct the evacuation of the passengers. Everything happened within five minutes. Early reports from the internal investigation indicated sabotage. But the authorities, locally and internationally, are still investigating the incident,” the spokesman noted.

But the spokesman reassured that Governor Adeleke and his aides are safe and there was no injury or outward explosion on the plane.

“The Governor expressed his deep appreciation to well-wishers and supporters who have been calling since the report of the incident. Mr. Governor is hale and hearty,” he added.