Returning Ramos Guides Sevilla To First Win Of The Season

Sergio Ramos played for Sevilla for the first time since he left the club in 2005 as they earned their first win of the season over Las Palmas on Sunday.

The 37-year-old centre-back started in the 1-0 victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Ramos, who left Sevilla for Real Madrid 18 years ago to the ire of many supporters in Andalucia, was largely cheered on his return.

He produced a fine block with his chest to stop Las Palmas taking the lead. The veteran defender also survived a penalty appeal when he tangled with Las Palmas forward Sory Kaba in the area.

Belgian winger Dodi Lukebakio sent Sevilla ahead when he fired home from close range after a rebound fell into his path after 71 minutes.

With Ramos at the heart of the defence, Sevilla kept their first clean sheet of the season, following four defeats across all competitions.

Elsewhere Pacheta got off to a winning start as Villarreal’s new coach thanks to Alexander Sorloth’s 94th minute winner against Almeria in a 2-1 victory.

Getafe edged Osasuna 3-2, with Mason Greenwood making his debut after arriving from Manchester United on loan, his first appearance since January 2022.

The English striker, on loan at Getafe from the Premier League side, was charged with attempted rape and assault in October 2022 but the charges were later dropped.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas sent Greenwood on for Juanmi Latasa in the 77th minute to applause from home fans at the club’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium.

A group of Osasuna fans greeted the 21-year-old’s arrival to Spanish football with chants of “Greenwood, die”.

“I didn’t hear them so I have nothing to say,” said Bordalas. “I am very happy with the kid’s debut.”

The coach said Greenwood’s arrival in Spain would be good for football in the country.

“I speak only in sporting terms — the fans are very excited, the truth is I think it’s very positive for Getafe and for Spanish football, I have no doubt,” he added.

Later Sunday, Real Madrid host Real Sociedad, looking to maintain their 100 percent start to the season and overtake rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

