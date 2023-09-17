Tinubu Appoints Okunola As Principal Secretary 

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hakeem Okunola as his Principal Secretary, the presidency said Sunday.

Okunola, until now, was Head of Civil Service of Lagos State with a statement from the presidency saying he will be bringing his wealth of experience to bear in discharging his duties.

“Hakeem Muri Okunola appointed Principal Secretary to President Tinubu An astute administrator, former Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state, and recently Head of Civil Service of Lagos State, Hakeem Muri Okunola brings over 25 years of experience in law and public service to his new role as Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu,” the statement added.

His appointment comes on the same day President Tinubu nominated two persons as ministers.

The nominees – Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr. Ayodele Olawande – are for upon confirmation by the Senate to serve the Ministry of Youth.

“The President has further approved the nomination of Mr. Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth, pending his confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim is a young medical doctor and most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF). She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said.