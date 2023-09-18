Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Defiling His Two Daughters

The Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced a 59-year-old artisan, Eze Chukwuma, to life imprisonment for defiling his two daughters for nine years.

Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution sufficiently proved the two-count charge bordering on defilement against Chukwuma.

The prosecution, Lagos State counsel, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke, had presented five witnesses during the trial while the convict testified as the sole witness in his defence.

Adegoke told the court that the convict committed the offences between 2008 and 2017 at No. 2 Agbeke Street by Iyana-Era Bus Stop, Ijanikin, Lagos.

In her judgment, Justice Soladoye held that the court found it very crucial that the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses which were corroborated as valid evidence was tendered and documented alongside the admission of the convict during cross examination, that he had carnal knowledge of his two daughters.

The judge said, “The defendant’s incestuous relationship with his two daughters, following the death of his wife in 2008 is senseless.

“The survivors told this court that their biological father had been having sex with them after their mother died during childbirth”

“The oldest was nine years at the time.

“The children were taken to their village, and even after telling their kinsmen about their father’s acts, nothing was done.

“They returned to Lagos, and the second child eventually reported the incident to the school after her older sister ran away from home as she could no longer endure the assault.”

The judge said that the school invited Lagos State Ministry of Education and social workers which led to the arrest of the convict, while the survivors were taken to an orphanage.

“The defendant admitted the act and stated that he was sorry”.

“This is also in his statement which was admitted and marked Exhibit A”.

“He is a dirty father who should be locked up for life as his conduct is disgraceful”.

“The defendant is found guilty as charged and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the two counts in the charge,” she said.

Justice Soladoye also ordered that the convict’s name should be registered in the Sexual Offences Register of Lagos State.

She praised the survivors and the school authorities for speaking up and reporting to the necessary authorities.