Hakeem Baba-Ahmed To Serve As Shettima’s Aide, Says No To ‘Fence-Sitting’

The NEF spokesman is the elder brother of Datti Baba-Ahmed, who was Peter Obi’s running mate under the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated September 18, 2023
Twitter
NEF Spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on The 2023 Verdict, a Channels Television’s special election programme on February 14, 2023.

 

The spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on Monday, announced his appointment as the Special Adviser (Political) to the Vice President, saying it was no time to be “fence-sitting”.

The NEF spokesman is the elder brother of Datti Baba-Ahmed, who was Peter Obi’s running mate under the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election.

The northern elder revealed this in a post on X, formerly Twitter, describing the appointment as an honour.

READ ALSO: Court Admits FBI Report Claiming Mompha Used Phone For Alleged N6bn Fraud

“It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP, @KShettim,” he stated.

“This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country round. I am honored and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria.”

More Stories