Hakeem Baba-Ahmed To Serve As Shettima’s Aide, Says No To ‘Fence-Sitting’

The spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on Monday, announced his appointment as the Special Adviser (Political) to the Vice President, saying it was no time to be “fence-sitting”.

The NEF spokesman is the elder brother of Datti Baba-Ahmed, who was Peter Obi’s running mate under the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election.

The northern elder revealed this in a post on X, formerly Twitter, describing the appointment as an honour.

READ ALSO: Court Admits FBI Report Claiming Mompha Used Phone For Alleged N6bn Fraud

It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP, @KShettim .This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country round. I am honored and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria Advertisement — Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed. (@baba_hakeem) September 18, 2023

“It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP, @KShettim,” he stated.

“This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country round. I am honored and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria.”