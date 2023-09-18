‘I Would Have Died’: Harrysong Alleges Abuse Under Former Record Label

Nigerian Singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong claimed on Monday that he was tormented and bullied by his previous record label almost to the point of death.

Harrysong, who was once a part of Five Star Music owned by E money, stated this in a condolence post to Mohbad on Instagram.

His comment comes after a week of public outrage and an outpouring of tributes for Ilerioluwa Oladimeji also known as Mohbad who died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

Sharing his own experience under his old record label, Five Star Music, Harrysong claimed that he was tormented and came close to dying.

He wrote “If not for the grace of God with the help of some very few good men I would have also died in the hands of my former label.

“The torment, attacks, abuses and operations back to back, just because I have served and wanted to move out and grow a little for myself.

“It was hell for me, the general public believed everything they said about me then, fans, supporters show promoters bullying me everywhere”.

Harrysong added that one of his friends vowed to celebrate if he (Harrysong) died of hunger and depression.

The singer revealed that he survived because of the few who stood by him, adding that they knew the true story and refused to be influenced by lies just to kill an ‘innocent man’.

Harrysong also went on to advise record labels to stop what he described as their tyranny killing and destroying young talents just because, according to him, they want to prove their power and supremacy.

He concluded by sharing his condolences on Mohbad’s death.