Police Foil Robbery Attempt In Niger, Recover AK-47, 16 Bags Of Indian Hemp

The Niger State Police Command has foiled an armed robbery attempt and recovered one AK-47 rifle at a mining site in Iwa village via Gawu Babangida in Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

According to the command’s spokesman Wasiu Abiodun, the police responded to a distress call on Saturday and engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle.

He said after several hours the hoodlums escaped from the scene through a nearby forest while some of them were believed to have sustained gunshot injuries.

The spokesman explained that the victims were rescued unhurt while the police team recovered one AK-47 rifle and one empty magazine.

Meanwhile, the command has arrested two suspects with sixteen bags of Indian Hemp in the Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

Auta Umar Saidu, 25, and Mohammed Bala, 52, were arrested in Muwo village while attempting to ferry sixteen bags of suspected Indian Hemp to Ndayako village.