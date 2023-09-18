Security Forces Neutralise Three IPOB/ESN Hoodlums In Enugu, Recover Firearms

Security forces in Enugu State on Monday neutralised three suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) hoodlums planning to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the state.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said the operation was carried out by a joint security team, comprising SWAT Police Operatives of the Enugu State Command, NPF Special Forces, and Troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu at about 2.15am today.

He said while acting on credible intelligence, the joint security forces “busted the criminal hideout of IPOB/ESN subversive criminal elements in Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area, while they were perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the State.

“Three (3) of the hoodlums, who opened fire on the joint team upon sighting them, were neutralized, while several others escaped with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gunfight.

“Three (3) pump-action guns, ten (10) machetes, and other incriminating exhibits were recovered; while an intense manhunt for those on the run is ongoing.

The statement added that while commending the joint team, the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, reassured the security and safety of citizens as they go about their lawful businesses in the State.

He reiterated the avowed commitment of the police and other security forces to sustain the onslaught against unrepentant violent criminals operating under any guise.

CP Uzuegbu, therefore, enjoined all and sundry to report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station, while remaining law-abiding and continue to provide the Police with actionable security information and intelligence.