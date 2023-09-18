Strike: Four Months More Than Enough Time For FG, Says NLC

Nearly four months after ending the fuel subsidy regime, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has criticised the Federal Government over its failure to meet the demands of the union, which is gearing up to embark on an indefinite strike in light of economic hardships in the country.

Among its demands are to address the consequences of petrol price hikes, review the minimum wage, provide a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative, fix the country’s refineries, and pay lecturers’ salary arrears.

The ultimatum terminates at the end of the week.

Hours after a second meeting with the Federal Government ended in a deadlock on Monday, NLC President Joe Ajaero made a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he underscored the union’s frustration.

READ ALSO: FG, NLC Meeting To Prevent Indefinite Strike Ends In Deadlock

“We agree that the Federal Government has had more than enough time for the past four months and that even if there is a commitment, between now and the next four days, issues will be resolved,” he said.

“And we hope that the minister [Simon Lalong] will work with us within these next few days to make sure we resolve the problem.”

Asked to confirm negotiations will resume on Tuesday, the labour leader said if invited, the NLC will attend.