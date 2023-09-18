Tinubu Arrives In New York For UN General Assembly

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President, who arrived some minutes before 7 pm local time, was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and other government officials.

The theme of this year’s UNGA is: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All”.

President Bola Tinubu Arrives For UN General Assembly In New York, US

President Tinubu is scheduled to deliver his inaugural National Statement On September 19, the first day of the High-Level General Debate of the 78th UNGA Session.

Before engaging in the General Debate, the President will join other world leaders to participate in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (UN 2023 Summit on SDGs).

Additionally, President Tinubu is slated to participate in the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development; High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response; UN Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit; High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage; High-Level Panel on Reform of the Global Financial Architecture, amongst others.