Uzodimma Visits Scene Of Attack On Security Operatives In Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday visited the scene of an attack on security operatives in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, hours after the incident.

The governor also commiserated with the families of the deceased, assuring Imo indigenes of the government’s efforts in combating criminality in the state.

No less than five members of a joint security task force team comprising the police, army, Department of State Services (DSS) personnel and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) agents was reportedly ambushed and killed by gunmen.

The incident was said to have occurred in the Umualumaku community.

According to the villagers, the task force was on patrol in two security trucks when they were ambushed by the gunmen, who set their trucks ablaze around the Oriagu and Aba Branch areas of the community.

The spokesperson for the police in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirming the development to Channels Television, said though details of the attack were still sketchy, the command was working on findings.

Okoye added that in the meantime, security had been beefed up in the area and the commissioner of police had given directives that his men should go after the perpetrators.