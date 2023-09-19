Nigeria Curling Federation Inducts Patience Jonathan As Pioneer Grand Matron

The Nigeria Curling Federation has inducted Mrs Patience Jonathan, the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, as the first Grand Matron of the federation in the country.

Giving her acceptance speech at her Abuja residence on Tuesday, Mrs Jonathan said she was honoured to be installed as the first Grand Matron of the association.

The former First Lady expressed her willingness to throw her weight behind the team for global recognition as she pledged support in the upcoming games in South Korea.

Played on ice, curling is typically an indoor sport. It involves two teams of four players each, who take turns sliding stones made of granite across a sheet of ice towards a target area known as the “house.”