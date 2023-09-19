Soldiers Among Security Operatives Killed In Imo – Police

Gunmen have attacked no fewer than five soldiers and other security operatives in Imo State.

Although details of the Tuesday attack are still sketchy, the victims include men of the Nigerian Police Force, Army, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The members of a Joint Security Task Force team were ambushed by gunmen in the Umualumaku community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

According to the villagers, the joint security taskforce team who were on patrol in two security trucks were ambushed by the gunmen and their trucks set ablaze around the Oriagu and Aba branch area of the community.

The police spokesman in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident but said efforts are underway to get full details of the unfortunate occurrence.

Security has been beefed up in the area, he added. According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Stephen Olanrewaju has directed his men to go after the perpetrators.