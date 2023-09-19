Tinubu To Address 78th UN General Assembly 11 PM Tonight

President Bola Tinubu is set to address world leaders at the ongoing 78th session of the high-level General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York.

Tinubu will deliver his statement around 6 pm (11 pm Nigerian time) to the world leaders in his first outing to the Assembly.

Channels Television reports that the President will speak on the theme, “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.”

He will also touch on several issues such as sustainable development, climate change, global cooperation, and the imperative to address inequalities and global humanitarian crises.

This is coming two days after Tinubu arrived in New York and was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande; and Dangana Allu, Nigeria’s Defence Attache, Washington D.C.

Only three officials were there at the airport to receive the President with the other Nigerian officials stationed at the UN Plaza Millenium Hilton Hotel to welcome him.

Tinubu was received by Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Amb. Uzoma Emenike; Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija; and Consul General in Atlanta, Amb. Amina Samaila.

Others were Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno; Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna; Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe; and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara, among others.