Tinubu To AU: We Will Not Let You Fail To Secure Stability, Prosperity For Africa

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday assured the African Union (AU) of Nigeria’s support in securing stability and prosperity for Africa.

He gave the assurance in New York on Monday during a bilateral discussion with the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Azali Assoumani.

The African Union (AU), Tinubu stated, is strategically positioned to secure consensus positions for the continent on economic and socio-political relations with the world, particularly with Nigeria’s stalwart backing.

“There is nothing that can bring development and prosperity, outside of embracing freedom and constitutional order. It is a critical hallmark of sustainable development,” a statement by the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted the President as saying.

“We appreciate that the AU is working hard to bring about peace in the Sahel and is actively negotiating between the warring factions in Sudan. Peace in Sudan will be a great achievement. I appreciate your effort in Burkina Faso and our effective cooperation on Niger.

“You can call me at any time and we will discuss the peace and stability of AU member states. We need stability and prosperity for the black race. This is our era. We must be peaceful in order to take maximum advantage of the developmental opportunities presented to Africa in this era. We must build a model of sustainable development. Nigeria will collaborate with you. But we must move beyond those whose vision of Africa is narrow and evil. We are not afraid of confrontation, but we prefer to be restrained for now, at this time.”

On his part, the AU Chairperson, President Azali Assoumani, noted that the African Union seeks to complete Nigeria’s effort in securing peace and prosperity in Africa, rather than competing with it.

“It is our responsibility to confront the extra-constitutional wrestling for power on the continent. We have told China and Russia that they have a responsibility to ensure that there is stability in these countries, as there will be no developmental partnership where there is a lack of stability in countries being impacted by coupists. We appreciate your stand on these matters,” the AU Chairperson said.

As President of the Union of Comoros, the AU Chairperson said that Comoros seeks to learn from Nigeria’s experience concerning the steady improvement in diversity management, electoral officiation, and economic growth over many years.