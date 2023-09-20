CCECC Vows To Deliver Abuja Light Rail Project In Eight Months – Presidency

A Chinese construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC), has committed to the completion of the Abuja light rail project in eight months, the Presidency said on Wednesday.

This is according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the promise was in line with the determination of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to enhance infrastructure development across the country.

READ ALSO: Kano Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew After Tribunal Judgment

“The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, extracted this commitment from the management of CCECC when its Chairman, Mr Jason Zhang, led some members of his management team on a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa today,” it said.

“Vice President Shettima described CCECC as part of Nigeria’s history, saying the Chinese construction giant has played a pivotal role in developing Nigeria’s landmark projects, adding that their commitment to the development of Nigeria and Africa is commendable.”

See the full statement below: