EFCC Arrests Six Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Bauchi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested six suspected Internet fraudsters in Bauchi State.

The EFCC, in a statement on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Okeychuku Ani, Rousham Danjuma, Iloabuchi Sideofor, Emmanuel Adibeh, Onyedikachi Iwanze, and Elijah Simon.

They were said to have been arrested last Saturday by operatives of the EFCC’s Gombe Zonal Command in what was described as their hideout at Old Government Reservation Area, GRA, Bauchi, Bauchi State.

The anti-graft agency said the arrests were based on actionable intelligence on the suspected involvement of the men in Internet-related offences.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement noted.