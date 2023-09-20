Enugu State Government Begins Sealing Of Illegal Mining Sites

The Enugu State Government has commenced the sealing of illegal mining sites and those operating without environmental impact certifications and mitigation plans.

Addressing newsmen after a firsthand inspection of mining site in Awhum in Udi Local Government Area of the state, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, stated that government would not fold its hands and watch the environment destroyed and lives engendered.

He warned that any firm that unseals and resumes operation without approval of the government will be arrested and prosecuted in the state Environmental Protection Court.

READ ALSO: Uzodimma Visits Scene Of Attack On Security Operatives In Imo

The Commissioner said, “We are here basically to look at what is going on here and to seal the place on behalf of the Enugu State government. You have all seen what is going on here, you have seen extensive mining activities going on here with a lot of environmental degradation in the state.

“We want to see the veracity of the licence which they claim they have and we have given them a letter inviting them to a meeting. We also want to find out how the have been remitting environmental fees to the Enugu State Ministry of Environment.

“We also want to find out the mitigating plans they have. The state government is aware of other mining sites, we know them in different local governments, we know the sites, gradually and we are going to get all of them. Our mission here gives signs to other mining activities that don’t have any recourse to the state government that we are coming to see them.”