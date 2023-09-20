Heavy Security As Kano Governorship Election Tribunal Sets To Deliver Judgment

The Kano Governorship Election Tribunal is set to give verdict on the petition challenging the election of Abba Yusuf as the governor of the state.

Security measures have been intensified in and around the court premises.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had filed a suit challenging the electoral triumph of Governor Yusuf of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), stemming from the election held on March 18th.

Among various claims, the APC contends that the NNPP’s victory should be nullified, citing violations of the Electoral Act of 2022.

Access to the court premises is strictly limited, with only a select few journalists granted entry.

Also, mobile phones are prohibited within the courtroom.