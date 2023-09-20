Imo Attack: Police Committed To Inter-Agency Cooperation To Bring Culprits To Book – IGP

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has assured the public that the police are fully committed to collaborating closely with other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the recent attack on security operatives in Imo State while relentlessly pursuing the cause of justice.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Wednesday.

According to him, the IGP assured that the Force would redouble its efforts to bring the culprits to book and guarantee the safety of its officers and the security of our communities, while earnestly imploring the public to remain calm and vigilant.

He further urged the public to extend their cooperation to law enforcement agencies in the collective pursuit of peace and order in Imo State and other parts of the country.

READ ALSO: Uzodimma Visits Scene Of Attack On Security Operatives In Imo

In the same vein, IGP Egbetokun equally extended thoughts and prayers to the families of the fallen heroes, pledging that the sacrifices made by their loved ones will not be in vain.

The Force urged anyone who may possess information related to this incident to come forward and actively assist in the investigative process and/or send in information anonymously through its Social Media handles.

Adejobi said the incident, which occurred on Tuesday September 19, 2023, in Oriagu, Ehime Mbano Area of Imo State, serves as a stark and painful reminder of the daily risks and sacrifices that our security personnel willingly embrace in their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

“The security agents affected by this senseless act of violence, comprising Police Officers, the Military, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were diligently responding to a distress call from the area which turned out to be fake, and targeted at luring them into the ambush,” the statement added.