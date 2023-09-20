VIDEO: Tinubu Addresses 78th UN General Assembly In New York

President Bola Tinubu has addressed world leaders at the ongoing 78th session of the high-level General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York.

This is the President’s first address at the UNGA.

The theme of his address was ‘Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all’.

Watch the President’s live address: