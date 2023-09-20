VIDEO: Tinubu Rings Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell In New York

On the sidelines of the ongoing 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Bola Tinubu rang the closing bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Wednesday.

Ranked second on the list of stock exchanges by market capitalisation of shares traded, behind the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq is the most active stock trading venue in the US by volume.

The closing bell ceremony, held at the seven-storey tower of the Nasdaq headquarters in New York, signifies the end of a trading session.

Watch the ceremony here: