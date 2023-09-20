Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo Visits Lagos CP, Calls Out Sam Larry, Naira Marley

Amid the controversy trailing the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has called out his former record boss, Naira Marley and his associate Sam Larry.

The 27-year-old singer died last Tuesday and has since been buried. His death has continued to generate reactions, with many calling out Marley and Larry, accusing them of bullying the late singer since leaving the Marlian Records.

During her visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa on Wednesday, Iyabo Ojo also called out Naira Marley and Sam Larry, saying there was video evidence to prove their level of involvement in the saga.

She wondered why Sam Larry has not been invited by the Lagos State Police Command for questioning despite the many calls by Nigerians for his arrest.

Ojo streamed her meeting with the CP via Instagram live.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the probe into Mohbad’s demise.

“I would like to assure everyone that I am not oblivious to the sad passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Imole Aloba (Mohbad). We have been closely working behind the scenes with relevant authorities, and keenly following the ongoing investigations,” he wrote on his X handle Tuesday.

“However, in order to boost the investigations, I have invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best-in-class technology to unearth the truth.

“I have instructed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.”

He, is, however, pleading with those who have information that may assist the probe to do so.