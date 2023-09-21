Autopsy On Late Singer Mohbad Concluded, Result Awaited – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that autopsy on the remains of late singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has been concluded and the result is being awaited.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on his X account, formerly Twitter, on Thursday evening.

This is coming hours after the police spokesperson disclosed that the singer’s remains was exhumed from his graveside in the Gberigbe area of Ikorodu for autopsy.

“Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…,” the police spokesperson wrote.

The singer died last week in unclear circumstances with Nigerians protesting and calling for justice for Mohbad.

Following the controversy that trailed his death, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun had ordered the investigation into the rapper’s passage, asking the Lagos State police authorities to carry out a thorough probe.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Muyiwa Adejobi quoted the IGP as issuing a “direct and urgent directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing” of the singer.

Reacting to public outcry earlier this week, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the probe of Mohbad’s demise.

“I would like to assure everyone that I am not oblivious to the sad passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Imole Aloba (Mohbad). We have been closely working behind the scenes with relevant authorities, and keenly following the ongoing investigations,” he posted on X.

“However, in order to boost the investigations, I have invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best-in-class technology to unearth the truth.

“I have instructed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.”

The governor also pleaded with those who have information that may assist the probe to do so.

In a similar vein, the law firm of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, requested a coroner’s inquest into the death of the late Mohbad.

In a letter dated September 18, 2023, and addressed to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, the firm described the singer’s death as “very tragic” and noted that it happened under “mysterious” circumstances.

Folakemi Falana, who signed the letter on behalf of the firm, urged the Chief Coroner to cause an inquest to be conducted to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic death.

“Given the needless death of Ilerioluwa Oladimejl Aloba, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young promising musician and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner District is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation,” the statement read.

“We hereby request Your Lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding this tragic death in Lagos State and we are confident that Your Lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”