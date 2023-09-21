Benue Govt Arrests Nine Suspected Illegal Tax Collectors

The joint security tax force on illegal road tax collection in Benue State, on Thursday, arrested nine suspected illegal tax collectors after a clash with the youths in Daudu, Guma Local Government Area along the Makurdi-Lafia Federal Highway.

There was a scuffle when the task force led by retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Jeffery Iorbee, led a team comprising the police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps on enforcement where three suspects were arrested.

In an attempt to bring the suspects from Daudu to Makurdi, the state capital, youths in the area and their accomplices blocked the federal highway and engaged the task force in a battle prompting the police to shoot into the air to clear the road for safe passage – a move motorists who groan under the burden of extortion, applauded the state government for.

Moments later, the taskforce returned to Daudu with reinforcement from the military and took on the hoodlums, arresting six other suspects with a resolve to prosecute them.

All materials seized from them suspects and their operational bases were set ablaze.

Motorists plying the Makurdi-Lafia Federal Highway commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for taking the bold step of ridding criminals off the road as they also fall victims of armed robbers due to the activities of hoodlums.

The task force made them to clear the road of all blockades under the supervision of the military personnel as the nine suspects were taken to the Benue State police headquarter.