Davido, Zlatan, Falz Join Candlelight Procession For Mohbad In Lagos

Nigerian musicians, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, Falz and Zlatan Ibile have joined the candlelight procession in honour of late Afrobeats star Mohbad in the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The 27-year-old Ilerioluwa Aloba died in Lagos under controversial circumstances.

Since his demise, Nigerians have been calling for a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding his passage.

While there have been protests in some parts of the country, Thursday’s procession is to further call for justice for the late singer.

The procession started around 7:18pm with hundreds of youths gathered in honour of the talented artiste.

A similar event is also taking place in Peckham Square, in Peckham, the UK. Participants were heard singing the late rapper’s songs in viral social media videos.

The procession comes just as police authorities in Lagos State exhumed the rapper’s body and completed autopsy on the remains.

“Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…,” the Lagos Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin wrote on his X handle late Thursday.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun had also ordered a thorough probe into Mohbad’s death with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State asking the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation.

The Senate has also waded into the matter with Senator Elisha Abbo visiting the singer’s family in the Lekki area of Lagos State. He assured them of the government’s commitment to getting justice over the matter.