Suspected Kidnapper Arrested With AK-47 In Yobe

Police authorities in Yobe State have arrested a suspected kidnapper with an AK-47 rifle loaded with ammunition.

He was arrested in the Fika Local Government Area of the state.

Recovered from the suspect is a motorcycle, the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Garba, said on Thursday.

While briefing journalists after a security council meeting at the Government House in Damaturu, Garba said police operatives also gunned down another suspected kidnapper during a gun battle in Fune Local Government Area.

The police commissioner explained that the Yobe State Police Command is on top of the situation, adding that security operatives would continue to clamp down on all criminal elements so as to have a peaceful environment.