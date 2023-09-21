‘Victory For Democracy,’ Mbah Hails Tribunal Ruling That Upheld His Election

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has hailed the tribunal ruling that upheld his election victory in March, describing it as a victory for democracy.

The Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had on Thursday dismissed all grounds of the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate Chijioke Edeogu challenging Mbah’s victory at the polls.

Chaired by Justice Kudirat Murayo Akano, the tribunal stated that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is not a requirement for contesting for the office of the governor and there is nowhere that the NYSC certificate was attached to the documents the governor submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Shortly after the ruling, Governor Mbah beamed with a smile and welcomed the tribunal’s decision. He said the verdict was a victory for the people of Enugu State.

“It is a victory for Ndi Enugu. It is also a victory for democracy,” the governor said. “It is a victory for massive development for Ndi Enugu. It is a victory for exponential growth, it is a victory for Enugu’s greatness.”

Victory For ‘Sit-At-Home’ Ban

Enugu is one of the states in the South-East that has been observing the sit-at-home order every Monday despite efforts of the regional governors to end the menace.

The governor, while addressing the gathering, reiterated his administration’s efforts to scrap the order.

He said the tribunal’s judgement that backed his electoral victory in March is a victory for the state government’s ban on the order. Mbah also pledged his government’s resolve in addressing the water problem in the state.

“It is a victory for the ban on Monday’s sit-at-home. Finally, it is a victory for our determination to restore water in all your homes in the next 68 days.

“We are thankful to God because we know it would not have been possible without God. We also want to put on record our deep appreciation to their Lordships for painstakingly dissecting the petitions brought before them and also coming out with a judgement that resonates with the people of Enugu State,” he added.