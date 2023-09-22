Mohbad: FCT Residents Hold Candlelight Procession As Nigerians Await Autopsy Result

Abuja residents on Friday took to the Unity Fountain for a candlelight procession in honour of the late singer Mohbad.

The Lagos-born Ilerioluwa Aloba died last week in what many have described as questionable circumstances.

Mohbad’s demise has continued to generate conversations among Nigerians with many taking to the streets to demand justice.

To further amplify the calls for justice, Abuja residents gathered at the Unity Fountain for the candlelight procession and concert a day after Lagosians held a similar event.

Mohbad died last week but many have questioned the conditions leading to his demise. Advertisement The Abuja candlelight procession comes as several Nigerians took to the street, demanding justice for the late singer. pic.twitter.com/SP6PZT4pET — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 22, 2023

Many of them had placards with several inscriptions to drum home their message at the gathering which started at 7 pm. Dressed mostly in white tops, the participants danced to tunes from Mohbad’s songs. Nollywood star Tonko Dikeh was among those at the event.

Before now, there have been protests in some cities and outside the country as Nigerians, mostly young people, demanded justice for the Peace coroner.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh was also among those present for the candlelight procession in Mohbad’s honour in Abuja. She had earlier visited the singer’s family in Lagos State. Advertisement That was on Thursday alongside Senator Elisha Abbo and another Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo. pic.twitter.com/YlU0trZ45G — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 22, 2023

READ ALSO: ‘Ko Por Ke’ And Four Other Popular Tracks By Mohbad

Autopsy Result Awaited

Friday’s gathering comes just about a day after police authorities exhumed the singer’s body from his graveside in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State a few days after he was buried.

While an autopsy has since been carried out, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin said the result is being awaited.

“Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…,” he wrote on his X account on Thursday night.

Already, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has charged police authorities in Lagos to conduct a thorough probe into Mohbad’s death. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu equally asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigations.

“I would like to assure everyone that I am not oblivious to the sad passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Imole Aloba (Mohbad). We have been closely working behind the scenes with relevant authorities, and keenly following the ongoing investigations,” Sanwo-Olu on his X handle Tuesday.

“However, in order to boost the investigations, I have invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best-in-class technology to unearth the truth.”

[READ ALSO] Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo Visits Lagos CP, Calls Out Sam Larry, Naira Marley

The Senate has also waded into the matter with the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Entertainment Economy Elisha Abbo visiting the singer’s family in Lagos State.

Accompanied by Tonto and another Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, Senator Abbo assured the family of the government’s efforts to get justice for Mohbad.