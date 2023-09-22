Tuition Hike: FG Begs Students, Parents Not To Disrupt Academic Session

As Nigerian universities prepare to resume, the Federal Government is appealing to students, lecturers, and parents not to engage in any act that would disrupt the smooth flow of the academic session.

The Minister of State for Education, Tanko Sununu, made the appeal on Friday when the leadership of the Congress of University Academics paid him a courtesy call in Abuja.

He explained that the show of restraint is in the interest of all stakeholders and the stability of the university system.

The Minister, who acknowledged that strikes and non-use of facilities could lead to rapid infrastructural decay, promised that President Bola Tinubu would do everything to avoid strikes.

According to him, the ministry is having constructive dialogue and consultation with stakeholders over the welfare of students and staff as well as the provision of infrastructure in tertiary institutions.