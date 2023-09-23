Benue Governorship Election Tribunal Set To Deliver Judgment

The Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Makurdi, is set to deliver judgment on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Titus Uba, challenging the election of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alia was declared winner of the March 18th governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission on the 21st day of March 2023.

Not satisfied with the declaration of Alia as the winner by the INEC, the PDP and Uba approached the tribunal seeking to overturn the result of the election in their favour.