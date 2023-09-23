Fire Guts Plastic Factory In Lagos

A section of a plastic company, Mega Plastics Company, has been engulfed by fire in Lagos State.

The company which is located in Ilupeju byepass, Mushin area of Lagos was gutted by fire in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a statement by the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, fire stations from Ilupeju, Bolade and Alausa responded immediately after receiving the emergency alert at 07:30 to help handle the situation.

She said that the storage and factory sections of the petrochemical company were affected as the fire was being curtailed.

The statement also revealed that no injuries or deaths have been recorded as of the time of this report.