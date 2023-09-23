Governor Radda Celebrates IBB, Others As Katsina Marks 36th Anniversary

Governor Dikko Radda on Saturday congratulated the people of Katsina State on 36 years since the state’s creation by the military government of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on September 23, 1987.

Radda, in a personal message to the citizens and residents, praised Babangida for “purposefully” creating the state, a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, said.

“We all, as a people, must roll out the drums to celebrate this historic milestone, which was only made possible by one of the architects of our contemporary Nigeria,” the governor said.

“We shall eternally remain indebted to Gen. Babangida for his singular wisdom to birth our dear State”

According to him, it will be treacherous to forget some prominent Katsina public figures, who relentlessly struggled and patriotically agitated for the creation of the state, 36 years ago.

“To them, we also extend our debt of gratitude,” Radda enthused.

The statement further noted that though Katsina is currently bedevilled with armed banditry and terrorism, the state government was “assiduously” working towards restoring peace and security.

See the full statement below: