Kogi Govt Promises Fair, Violent-Free Election In November

Not a single drop of blood will be spilt when Kogi State voters elect their next governor in November, Governor Yahaya Bello has promised.

The governor spoke to journalists in Abuja on Friday as he gave his appraisal of preparations for the exercise, less than two months before the much-anticipated election.

He promised a fair election on November 11.

Bello stated that he was satisfied with his achievements and would not stop making contributions to the development of state and national politics even after exiting office in 2024.