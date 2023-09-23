Mohbad: Port Harcourt Youths Defy Alleged Police Cancellation Of Candlelight Procession

Despite claims of the police in Port Harcourt cancelling a planned candlelight procession to honour the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, some Port Harcourt residents took to the streets on Saturday.

Speaking with Channels Television, one of the organisers, Segun Gbemisola, expressed disappointment, saying due process was applied and that the purported cancellation directive was surprising.

Some attendees who gathered at Pleasure Park also expressed their resolve to move ahead with the procession.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Koko, said the participants did not follow due process but noted that the police were monitoring them to ensure they conducted the event peacefully.

The cancellation claims were said to have affected the number of participants as many of them were seen leaving the venue with a scanty crowd left behind.

A similar procession was held Thursday in Lagos State with several top musical acts in attendance to honour the singer, who died in the state at the age of 27 under controversial circumstances.

Since his demise, Nigerians have been calling for a thorough investigation of his death. In the past few days, his remains have been dug up and an autopsy has reportedly been completed.