PDP Rejects Benue Gov Tribunal Judgment, Heads To Appeal Court

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgment of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal affirming the election of Governor Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it would seek legal redress at the Court of Appeal.

The party, in a statement Saturday by its state Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said a review with its team of lawyers indicated that the judgment did not meet the requirements of substantive justice.

The reaction came hours after the tribunal sitting in Makurdi upheld Alia’s election.

It further argued that the verdict was not in alignment with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations.

“The party has accordingly directed its lawyers to appeal the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja within the timeframe specified by law,” the statement said.

See the full statement below: