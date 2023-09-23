PDP Rejects Benue Gov Tribunal Judgment, Heads To Appeal Court

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgment of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal affirming the election of Governor Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it would seek legal redress at the Court of Appeal.
The party, in a statement Saturday by its state Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said a review with its team of lawyers indicated that the judgment did not meet the requirements of substantive justice.
The reaction came hours after the tribunal sitting in Makurdi upheld Alia’s election.
It further argued that the verdict was not in alignment with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations.
“The party has accordingly directed its lawyers to appeal the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja within the timeframe specified by law,” the statement said.
See the full statement below:
PDP REJECTS GOVERNORSHIP TRIBUNAL judgment, WILL APPEAL IT
23rd September, 2023
Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejects the judgment passed by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal dismissing the party’s petition and that of its Governorship Candidate, Engr. Titus Tyoapine Uba, challenging the return of Hyacinth Alia as Governor of the state at the 2023 elections.
After a review of the judgment with its team of lawyers, PDP believes that it does not meet the requirements of substantive justice and is not in alignment with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations.
The party has accordingly directed its lawyers to appeal the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja within the timeframe specified by law.
Our great party urges its teeming supporters across the state to be calm and of good cheer in the faith that though the walk to justice may be long, the goal of reclaiming the Governorship mandate will surely be achieved in the end.Bemgba IortyomState Publicity Secretary,
PDP, Benue State.