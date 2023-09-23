Record-Setting Kane Hits Hat-Trick As Bayern Rout Bochum

Kane scored once in the first half and twice in the second.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated September 23, 2023
Bayern Munich’s English forward #09 Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between 1. FC Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum in Munich, southern Germany, on September 23, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)

 

Record-setting Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped struggling Bochum 7-0 at home on Saturday, taking the champions back to the top of the Bundesliga.

With six goals in five games, the England captain now has more goals in his first five league matches than any other player in Bayern’s history, beating the mark of Gerd Mueller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandzukic (2012) who all scored five times in their first five games for the club.

Bayern have also beaten Bochum 7-0 in three of their past five fixtures.

