Record-Setting Kane Hits Hat-Trick As Bayern Rout Bochum

Record-setting Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped struggling Bochum 7-0 at home on Saturday, taking the champions back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Kane scored once in the first half and twice in the second.

With six goals in five games, the England captain now has more goals in his first five league matches than any other player in Bayern’s history, beating the mark of Gerd Mueller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandzukic (2012) who all scored five times in their first five games for the club.

Bayern have also beaten Bochum 7-0 in three of their past five fixtures.

AFP