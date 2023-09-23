Troops Rescue Kidnap Victim In Enugu

Troops of 103 Battalion of 82 Division Nigerian Army Presently on Operation UDO KA II, on Thursday, rescued a kidnapped victim, one Dr Maxwell Ayim along Road Four Corner-Agbogwe in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The was disclosed in a statement by the Director Of Information of the 82 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, on Friday.

He said that the rescue operation was conducted when troops deployed at Udi checkpoint received a distress call from the police on the incident.

“On arrival, troops came in contact with the kidnappers. However, due to troops’ superior fire, members of the criminal gang fled in disarray with gunshot wounds into the nearby bushes. The gallant troops during further exploitation of the gang withdrawal route found the victim abandoned by the gang. Troops proceeded to rescue the victim. He has since been reunited with his family after preliminary medical checks,” the statement said.

It added that the Joint Task Force Operation UDOKA II called on the law abiding and good citizens of Enugu State and the South-East region in general not to relent in providing timely, credible and reliable Information which will help in putting an end to the spiral of kidnapping activities and sundry criminality within the region.

Operation UDO KA II also promised to continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations.