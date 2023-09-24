Lagos Govt Asks Shanty Owners On Blue Rail Corridor To Leave

The Lagos State Government has asked owners of shanties along the Blue Rail line to leave.

This directive came from the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs Kunle Adeshina said,

“Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab in furtherance of the directives of Mr Governor on Sunday supervised the removal of shanties on the setbacks and rights of way of Lagos Blue Rail line corridor from Orile to Iyana Iba urging those all those concerned to either move behind the road setback or relocate outright,” Adesina said in a Sunday statement.

He quoted the commissioner as saying this in Orile during an inspection of some of the infractions in the corridor.

“The Commissioner said the enforcement becomes imperative following the expiration of the one-month notice given by Mr Governor to all street traders, squatters, and occupiers of shanties and abandoned vehicles presently on the stretch of Lagos – Badagry Expressway from Orile up to Iyana-Iba,” the statement added.