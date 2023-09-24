Three Escape Death As Container Crushes Car In Ojuelegba, Lagos

Three persons survived by a hair’s breadth after a 40-foot container being conveyed by a truck fell onto a car in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State on Sunday evening.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed that the accident involved a Toyota Corolla car (JJJ 811 FB) at the top of Ojuelegba bridge, inward Stadium.

The rescue alert was triggered at 8:45 pm and the emergency operatives of the LASTMA and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service intervened to rescue two male adults and a female adult who were occupants of the car.

According to a statement by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, the three victims are being attended to at the Lagos State Accident and Trauma Centre after being administered first aid on the spot of the accident.

Further confirmation revealed that only one male of the three casualties removed from the saloon car came out from the vehicle unharmed and was permitted to go right away.

The remaining two rescued casualties, including an adult male and a female, were rushed to a hospital by a LASEMA ambulance.

The fire service stated that the truck driver and his assistant were said to have fled the scene of the accident.

Following the incident, the Ojuelegba bridge was temporarily closed with Surulere Police Division officers said to be on the site to ensure necessary security.