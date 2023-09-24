Zamfara Kidnap: Lawal Condemns ‘Cowardly Attacks,’ Seeks Rescue Of Students

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has condemned the recent abduction of students of the Federal University Gusau.

Channels Television had reported how gunmen stormed the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area, kidnapping more than 24 students of the university.

READ ALSO: Over 24 Students Abducted As Bandits Invade Zamfara Community

Pained by the incident, the governor described the attack as ‘cowardly.’ He thereafter directed security agencies to rescue those students still in captivity.

“I’m deeply saddened by the recent cowardly attacks by armed bandits at Sabon Gida village where some residents and School girls were kidnapped,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“We immediately mobilized security agents who succeeded in rescuing some of the victims and are still in hot pursuit of the criminals through land and air.”

“I’ve been in constant engagement with our security heads in the State and other stakeholders to ensure the safe return of all other victims and quickly neutralize the situation In Shaa Allah.”

Emergency Security Meeting

As part of measures to address the security situation in the north-western state, the governor summoned an emergency Security Council meeting.

The meeting is to seek the “immediate release of all abducted persons and also finding a lasting solution to the lingering issue of insecurity that has become a source of concern to the administration,” the governor’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said on Friday.

Governor Lawal also directed his deputy, Mani Mummuni, to provide all the necessary support to the security agencies to restore normalcy in all affected areas.

“During the meeting, the security chiefs assured the Deputy Governor of their commitment to restoring peace in the State. They equally unequivocally confirmed to the Deputy Governor that troops had successfully rescued six kidnap victims,” Idris said.

“The security Chiefs further assured that troops had neutralised scores of the kidnappers and are actively pursuing them to ensure the safe rescue of all victims.

“Mani Mallam Mummuni urged the heads of the Security agencies to improve troops’ presence in volatile areas for surveillance.

“The Deputy Governor has reassured the people of Zamfara that security operatives are working tirelessly to address the current situation.”