Zamfara School Abduction: ACF Tells FG To Adopt New Strategies Against Insecurity

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the recent abduction of female students of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara with a charge to the Federal Government to devise new strategies to eradicate insecurity.

In a Sunday statement by its National Publicity, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba, the ACF noted with dismay how the bandits planned and executed the attack.

“ACF condemns the abductions in the strongest of terms. It is very disconcerting that such a most unfortunate criminal incident is not the first of its kind in memory but it certainly is one abduction far too many to occur in any community in Nigeria, nor elsewhere in the world,” the statement read partly.

“For ACF, the incident is even more worrisome, being of far-reaching negative implications, among many others, for access to education which, especially for the girl-child, is subject to many formidable challenges in the best of times.”

Furthermore, the Forum urged the Federal Government to rejig the nation’s security architecture and to come up with new multi-pronged containment strategies against security and related existential threats bedevilling schools and indeed all communities.

Such new strategies, according to the ACF, should aim at the eradication of the scourge of banditry and terrorism nationwide.

The ACF, therefore, called on the “Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to spare no efforts in ensuring that the abducted students are released unharmed forthwith”.