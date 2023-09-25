Alia Condemns ‘Barbaric’ Abduction Of Benue Commissioner, Ex-LG Chairman

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, on Monday strongly condemned the “barbaric” and “unacceptable” kidnap of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Matthew Abo; and former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr Iorwashima Erukaa.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Tersoo Kula, in a statement, said Abo was kidnapped by gunmen in his Sankara home at about 8 pm on Sunday, while Erukaa was abducted on Saturday.

The statement disclosed that since taking the duo to “yet-to-be-identified locations”, the kidnappers have made contact with the family of Erukaa but are yet to make contact with Abo’s family.

See the full statement below: