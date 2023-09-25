Alia Condemns ‘Barbaric’ Abduction Of Benue Commissioner, Ex-LG Chairman

Both men were abducted in separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated September 25, 2023
Twitter
A file photo of Governor Hyacinth Alia

 

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, on Monday strongly condemned the “barbaric” and “unacceptable” kidnap of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Matthew Abo; and former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr Iorwashima Erukaa.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Tersoo Kula, in a statement, said Abo was kidnapped by gunmen in his Sankara home at about 8 pm on Sunday, while Erukaa was abducted on Saturday.

COMBO: Abducted Benue information commissioner Matthew Abo and former LG chairman Iorwashima Erukaa

 

The statement disclosed that since taking the duo to “yet-to-be-identified locations”, the kidnappers have made contact with the family of Erukaa but are yet to make contact with Abo’s family.

See the full statement below:

Press Statement

ALIA CONDEMNS KIDNAP OF COMMISSIONER, MATHEW ABO AND MR. ERUKAA 

Monday, September 25th, 2023

Governor Hyacinth Alia has received the unfortunate news of the kidnap of Mr. Matthew Abo, the Commissioner for Information, culture and Tourism, and former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr. Iorwashima Erukaa.

While Abo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his Sankara home at about 8pm, Sunday, September 24th, 2023, Mr. Erukaa was also taken away by a yet to be identified gunmen on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023.

The kidnappers who took the duo to yet to be identified locations, have made contacts with the family of Erukaa but are yet to make contacts with Abo’s  family.

The Governor who described the act as barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable, has already detailed security agencies to immediately commence operations to ensure the safe release of the duo.

He has called on the people of the state to remain calm, as his administration will do everything to make the state safe for all.

Sir Tersoo Kula

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State

More Stories