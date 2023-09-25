Gunmen Kidnap Benue Commissioner, Ex-LG Chairman

The Benue State Government on Monday confirmed the abduction of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Matthew Abo; and a former Chairman of the Ukum Local Government Area (LGA), Mr Iorwashima Erukaa.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Tersoo Kula, in a statement, said Abo was kidnapped by gunmen in his Sankara home at about 8 pm on Sunday, while Erukaa was abducted on Saturday.
“The kidnappers who took the duo to yet to be identified locations, have made contacts with the family of Erukaa but are yet to make contacts with Abo’s family,” the statement read.
See the full statement below:
Press Statement
ALIA CONDEMNS KIDNAP OF COMMISSIONER, MATHEW ABO AND MR. ERUKAA
Monday, September 25th, 2023
Governor Hyacinth Alia has received the unfortunate news of the kidnap of Mr. Matthew Abo, the Commissioner for Information, culture and Tourism, and former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr. Iorwashima Erukaa.
While Abo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his Sankara home at about 8pm, Sunday, September 24th, 2023, Mr. Erukaa was also taken away by a yet to be identified gunmen on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023.
The kidnappers who took the duo to yet to be identified locations, have made contacts with the family of Erukaa but are yet to make contacts with Abo’s family.
The Governor who described the act as barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable, has already detailed security agencies to immediately commence operations to ensure the safe release of the duo.
He has called on the people of the state to remain calm, as his administration will do everything to make the state safe for all.Sir Tersoo Kula
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State