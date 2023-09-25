Gunmen Kidnap Benue Commissioner, Ex-LG Chairman

The Benue State Government on Monday confirmed the abduction of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Matthew Abo; and a former Chairman of the Ukum Local Government Area (LGA), Mr Iorwashima Erukaa.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Tersoo Kula, in a statement, said Abo was kidnapped by gunmen in his Sankara home at about 8 pm on Sunday, while Erukaa was abducted on Saturday.

“The kidnappers who took the duo to yet to be identified locations, have made contacts with the family of Erukaa but are yet to make contacts with Abo’s family,” the statement read.

See the full statement below: