Hollywood Writers, Studios Reach Tentative Deal To End Strike

Striking writers whose industrial action has brought Hollywood to a standstill said Sunday they had reached a deal with studios that could see them go back to work.

“We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 (minimum basic agreement), which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” said a letter the Writers Guild of America sent to members.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

The letter, which AFP has seen, gave no details on the agreement, saying they were being ironed out and that the final say would be given to the membership, who downed their pens in early May.

“To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing,” it said.

AFP