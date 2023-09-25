If I Were President Or Governor, I Would Address My People Weekly – Sam Adeyemi 

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has shared his insight on improving the culture of leadership in Nigeria, saying if he were a governor or the president of Nigeria, he would initiate a weekly custom of addressing his constituents.

On Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Adeyemi stated, “If I was the governor or president of Nigeria, I would address the nation every Sunday evening or Monday. It may be five minutes but I will sell the idea of development.”

The 56-year-old cleric underlined the need for responsible leadership at all levels and challenged citizens to take responsibility for creating Nigeria’s future.

He further emphasised the importance of a collaborative effort to boost the nation’s progress.

“For too long, we’ve allowed those in power to dictate our path forward,” Adeyemi asserted. “If they are unwilling to instigate change, we must initiate it ourselves, starting at the individual level.”

The Daystar senior pastor highlighted that communication is the next critical step.

According to him, the younger generation has unprecedented opportunities to disseminate their message, thanks to the advent of social media and the availability of sophisticated communication tools.

“Your phone today is your radio station and your TV station,” he said.

The leadership expert also asked officials, including those in the military, to take the lead in championing the cause of a developed Nigeria.

He urged those in positions of authority to do more than just hold their jobs but to use their influence to push for change.