RTEAN: TUC Protest In Breach Of Rule Of Law – Lagos Govt

Ahead of Monday’s planned protest by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) against the takeover of motor parks from the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state, the Lagos State Government has expressed disapproval.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Monday, argued that the demonstration would be in breach of the rule of law.

According to Omotoso, the state government has filed an appeal against the National Industrial Court judgment in favour of RTEAN and has a pending application for a stay of execution of the said judgment.

“Therefore, the protest will be in breach of the Rule of Law, which expects both parties to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the application for a stay of execution and appeal,” the statement said.

“The planned protest is of no need and meant to arm-twist and intimidate the government, considering all the efforts being made to resolve the matter amicably.”

