RTEAN: TUC Protest In Breach Of Rule Of Law – Lagos Govt

Ahead of Monday’s planned protest by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) against the takeover of motor parks from the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state, the Lagos State Government has expressed disapproval.
The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Monday, argued that the demonstration would be in breach of the rule of law.
According to Omotoso, the state government has filed an appeal against the National Industrial Court judgment in favour of RTEAN and has a pending application for a stay of execution of the said judgment.
“Therefore, the protest will be in breach of the Rule of Law, which expects both parties to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the application for a stay of execution and appeal,” the statement said.
“The planned protest is of no need and meant to arm-twist and intimidate the government, considering all the efforts being made to resolve the matter amicably.”
See the full statement below:
LASG: NO NEED FOR TUC/RTEAN PROTEST
The Lagos State Government has noted the plan by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to protest the September 2022 suspension of the activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Lagos Chapter, in motor parks and garages in Lagos State due to violence and internal strife.
A 35-man Ad-hoc Caretaker Committee was constituted by the State Government to manage the State’s Parks and Garages under the control of RTEAN pending resolution of the internal dispute and to stop immediately the violence in some parts of the State – in line with the recommendations of the Y2004 White Paper on Transport Union Matters in the State.
Now, the TUC has scheduled a protest for September 24 to force a return of RTEAN to the parks, following a verdict of the National Industrial Court (NIC).
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has filed an appeal against this judgment and has a pending application for stay of execution of the said judgement.
Therefore, the protest will be in breach of the Rule of Law, which expects both parties to maintain status quo, pending determination of the application for stay of execution and appeal.
The planned protest is of no need and meant to arm-twist and intimidate the government, considering all the efforts being made to resolve the matter amicably.
TUC/RTEAN should embrace dialogue. It is better and safer for our economic and social well-being.Gbenga Omotoso
Commissioner, Information and Strategy