Tribunal Set To Deliver Judgment On Petitions Challenging Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lagos State has commenced a proceeding to deliver its judgment on petitions challenging the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in March.

The Tribunal judges led by Justice Arum Ashom stepped into court at 10:24 am with judgment to be delivered on Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor’s petition first.

The petitioners, Jandor who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 election, and the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, had yet to arrive in court at the commencement of the proceeding.

The Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, are present in court.