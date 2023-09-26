Alleged Misconduct: Court Stops Ondo State Deputy Governor’s Impeachment

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct.

Justice Nwite delivered a ruling on Tuesday shortly after Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Kayode Adewusi, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect.

The judge also restrained Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from nominating a new deputy governor and forwarding the same to the lawmakers for approval pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

Justice Nwite held that after listening to Adewusi, he was of the view that the interest of justice would be met by granting the application.

READ ALSO: Ondo Deputy Governor Files Suit To Stop Impeachment Proceedings

In the application before the court, the deputy governor sought four reliefs.

The judge further made an order of interim injunction restraining Akeredolu, his servants or privies from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing and preventing Aiyedatiwa from carrying out the functions of his office as deputy governor of the state.

Justice Nwite, who granted all the reliefs, adjourned the matter until October 9 for a hearing.

Mr Aiyedatiwa had also, in another suit before the High Court in Akure, prayed for the court to stop the state house of assembly from proceeding with the impeachment proceedings against him, pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed in the court on Monday.