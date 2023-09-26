FG Promises 25% Of National Budget For Education 

The Federal Government says 25 percent of the national budget will henceforth be dedicated to education in order to meet global standards, boost the quality of the sector and ensure the best hands are retained.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman Tahir, made this known on Tuesday during a press briefing to reel out preparations for the 2023 World Teachers Day.

He also appealed to security agencies and the military to do more to protect schools, especially the ones in vulnerable areas to ensure the safety of students is guaranteed.